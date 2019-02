An investigation is expected to be launched after a police dog squad vehicle was found ablaze in Palmerston North this morning.

Police were called to a residential address in Palmerston North just after 4.30am.

It is understood the car was parked up at an officer’s address, when it was found alight.

No animals were in the car at the time or injured in the incident.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS that they’ll be investigating the cause of the fire, and whether it was lit intentionally.