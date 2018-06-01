 

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

A police dog that was stabbed numerous times during a call-out in Canterbury last night has received a life-saving blood transfusion.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust has confirmed it attended an incident involving police near Kaiapoi last night in which a dog was emergency air lifted to hospital. 

This morning, police revealed in a statement that four-year-old police dog Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, while responding to a family harm incident in Kaiapoi about 6.30pm yesterday.

He was flown by helicopter to a Christchurch 24-hour vet to have the transfusion from a fellow police dog.

This morning Kosmo was transferred to a police vet. He is being monitored, and may undergo further surgery to check for internal damage.

Dog handler Constable Regan Turner said he was tracking an alleged offender through rural property when he deployed Kosmo.

"I knew when I got to the area and couldn't find him that something had happened. He doesn't run away from me. I knew he was lying somewhere, it was just a matter of getting to him," he says.

It took 20 to 25 minutes to find Kosmo and administer first aid, police said.

"Kosmo had lost a lot of blood, I thought he was a gonner," Constable Turner says.

"The cut was to his jugular — he's very lucky to be alive. Kosmo's saved me on a few occasions and I can't thank him enough for what he did last night. 

It was either him or me, unfortunately.”

A 29-year-old man from Christchurch was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on various charges.

Kosmo and Constable Turner feature in the current season of Dog Squad.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust pilot Stuart Farquhar said it was an emotional sight when he arrived and then flew the injured dog to Hagley Park in Christchurch.

"The dog was put into the back of an ambulance and then driven quickly to the nearest surgical area. It was sad for everybody. It was terrible really," he said.

Police have not commented on the condition of the dog, or the incident near Kaiapoi.

