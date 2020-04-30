Police dog McCaw recovering after being stabbed in the neck in Rotorua

A police dog named after rugby great Richie McCaw is recovering well after being stabbed in Rotorua this month.

Police dog McCaw was stabbed while hunting an alleged offender in Rotorua. Source: Supplied

McCaw was injured while tracking an alleged offender in Forldands on April 17.

Police were called at around 3am to reports of a person trying to break into a car.

But the alleged offender ran away, escaping into a nearby property when McCaw gave chase.

The four-year-old police dog is now recovering after undergoing surgery from the stabbing, police said today.

"When you’re named after a famous All Black captain known for toughing it out on the field, injured Rotorua patrol dog McCaw is hoping he’ll soon be back in action too."

He still has stitches in his neck muscle after the stabbing, but his handler Constable Dave Balck is hopeful they'll be removed this week.

"After some rehab McCaw will be cleared to resume work, doing what he does best. In the meantime like all patients, he gets to enjoy an occasional treat."