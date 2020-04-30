TODAY |

Police dog McCaw recovering after being stabbed in the neck in Rotorua

Source:  1 NEWS

A police dog named after rugby great Richie McCaw is recovering well after being stabbed in Rotorua this month.

Police dog McCaw was stabbed while hunting an alleged offender in Rotorua. Source: Supplied

McCaw was injured while tracking an alleged offender in Forldands on April 17.

Police were called at around 3am to reports of a person trying to break into a car.

But the alleged offender ran away, escaping into a nearby property when McCaw gave chase.

The four-year-old police dog is now recovering after undergoing surgery from the stabbing, police said today.

"When you’re named after a famous All Black captain known for toughing it out on the field, injured Rotorua patrol dog McCaw is hoping he’ll soon be back in action too."

He still has stitches in his neck muscle after the stabbing, but his handler Constable Dave Balck is hopeful they'll be removed this week.

"After some rehab McCaw will be cleared to resume work, doing what he does best. In the meantime like all patients, he gets to enjoy an occasional treat."

A youth is facing charges after the incident, police say.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern's earrings help jewellery firm through financial downturn
2
Nelson New World staff member diagnosed with Covid-19, others isolated for testing
3
Mongrel Mob member charged with obstructing a medical officer after traffic stop
4
UK veteran Captain Tom promoted to colonel after raising $59 million by walking laps of garden
5
Government fast-tracks new protections against loan sharks due to added financial stresses of Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Nelson New World staff member diagnosed with Covid-19, others isolated for testing
00:51

Man caught on CCTV may hold clues to yesterday’s Auckland blaze at car yard - dealership owner

Review into rest home Covid-19 clusters underway
01:17

Jacinda Ardern encourages Kiwis to support local, says smaller businesses still face tough times