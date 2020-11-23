TODAY |

Police dog injured, man shot by officers after incident in Northland - report

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been shot by police in an incident which also saw a police dog injured in Northland today.

Source: File image

The police dog was shot in the head after police confronted an armed man in Tangowahine today, NZME has reported. 

The small town is around 12km north-east of Dargaville. 

The man was shot twice by police officers, NZME reports. 

Of the two vet clinics in Dargaville, one declined to comment and the other referred questions to the first clinic.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter were both at the scene of the shootings. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

