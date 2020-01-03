TODAY |

Police, DOC investigating death of juvenile great white shark at Orewa Beach yesterday

Source:  1 NEWS

Police and the Department of Conservation have launched an investigation into the death of a juvenile great white shark at Orewa Beach yesterday.

The juvenile great white shark, which was about 2m long, washed up on the popular Auckland beach after reportedly being caught in nets.

Police arrived at Orewa Beach around 4:30pm and helped coastguards keep the public away from the shark.

“We did attend the incident and are working closely with the Department of Conservation who are investigating the circumstances of what has occurred,” police said in a statement.

Police also appealed to anyone who was at the beach at the time and witnessed the incident to contact DOC directly with information on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Alternatively, information can be provided to Police on 105.

