TODAY |

Police divers join search for man missing from boat on Lake Wakatipu since Sunday

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago

A police dive squad has joined the ongoing search for a man missing from a boat on Lake Wakatipu since Sunday morning.

The man was the sole passenger aboard a cabin boat which set out onto the lake from the Earnslaw slipway by the Wakatipu Yacht Club around 9.30am on June 30, police said.

They say the boat was then seen on the shore near the Bay View Road boat ramp around an hour later. It was not until late afternoon that the boat was found to be empty and the man missing.

A shoreline and lake search took place Sunday night involving LandSAR and coastguard personnel, and the search resumed yesterday on the water, around the shoreline and from the air.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The police dive squad will join the search today. Source: Breakfast

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the boat on the lake Sunday between 9am and 5pm.

The vessel has a dark hull and a white fibreglass cabin.

People with information can contact Queenstown police on 105, quoting file number 190701/4755.

The boat a man went missing from on Lake Wakatipu, June 30, 2019.
The boat a man went missing from on Lake Wakatipu, June 30, 2019. Source: NZ Police.
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:37
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
2
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
3
Daniel Faitaua spoke to Tagata Pasifika about his family giving up their lives in New Zealand for London.
Daniel Faitaua speaks about family backing his career as he embarks on 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent job
4
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
5
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:38
The group are off to Hong Kong to pick up a prestigious maths prize.

South Auckland students work out how many humans can fit on Earth sustainably
07:24
What do you do when your home is deemed unsafe, and the reason for it, and the only way to fix it, are completely out of your control?

Fair Go: Neighbour's 'mancave' hole leaves Dunedin homeowners feeling unsafe
01:23
The former Retirement Commissioner and Council of Trade Unions president disagree on the need to raise the age from 65.

CTU head shoots down NZ Super 'disaster scenario', former Retirement Commissioner warns of crisis
Letterbox (file picture).

Online shoppers voice fears after theft of couriered parcels from letterboxes