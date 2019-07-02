Police divers join search for man missing from boat on Lake Wakatipu since Sunday

A police dive squad has joined the ongoing search for a man missing from a boat on Lake Wakatipu since Sunday morning.



The man was the sole passenger aboard a cabin boat which set out onto the lake from the Earnslaw slipway by the Wakatipu Yacht Club around 9.30am on June 30, police said.

They say the boat was then seen on the shore near the Bay View Road boat ramp around an hour later. It was not until late afternoon that the boat was found to be empty and the man missing.

A shoreline and lake search took place Sunday night involving LandSAR and coastguard personnel, and the search resumed yesterday on the water, around the shoreline and from the air.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the boat on the lake Sunday between 9am and 5pm.

The vessel has a dark hull and a white fibreglass cabin.