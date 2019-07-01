Police divers to join search for man missing from boat on Lake Wakatipu

A search is underway for a man missing from a boat in Lake Wakatipu since yesterday morning.

Police say man was the sole passenger aboard a cabin boat which set out onto the lake from the Earnslaw slipway by the Wakatipu Yacht Club around 9:30am yesterday, June 30.

They say the boat was then seen on the shore near the Bay View Road boat ramp around an hour later. It was not until late afternoon that the boat was found to be empty and the man missing.

A shoreline and lake search took place Sunday night involving LandSAR and Coastguard personnel, and the search has been underway again today on the water, around the shoreline, and from the air.

The Police National Dive Squad will arrive in Queenstown tomorrow to join the search.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the boat on the lake yesterday between 9am and 5pm.

The vessel has a dark hull, and a white fibreglass cabin.