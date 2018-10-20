 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police dive squad recovers body thought to be missing Queenstown man from under his boat

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Accidents

The Police National Dive Squad has recovered a body at Queenstown's Frankton Marina this afternoon that was detected underneath a boat yesterday evening during a search for a missing man.

Police were looking for Alan Wilson, 63, of Queenstown, last night when they made the grisly discovery under his boat. He had last been seen on Friday afternoon.

The body was pulled from the water at about 12.30pm today.

While formal identification of the body is still pending, police said in a statement they believe it to be Mr Wilson.

Sergeant Kate Pirovano said yesterday that Mr Wilson rang a friend in good spirits while he was working on his boat at the marina around 7.45pm Friday.

But he hadn't been seen or heard from since and his vehicle remained at the marina, while the dinghy he used to get to his boat was found on the shoreline at Frankton Beach.

Police said the body was located using underwater camera gear at about 8pm yesterday.

They are ensuring Mr Wilson's family is supported, authorities said.

Alan Wilson Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland's Dalton Papali'i (C celebrate a try with team mate Jordan Trainor (R during the Lions vs Auckland Mitre 10 Cup rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Thursday the 4th of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Auckland allow fans free entry to Mitre 10 Cup final against Canterbury
2
It marks a terrible first day on the roads for the Labour weekend holiday.
Two die, three others injured in two-car crash on SH1 south of Whangarei, road blocked
3
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.
'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
4
Police car night generic
Man dies after showing up to Northland motor camp with apparent stab wounds
5
Police dive squad recovers body thought to be missing Queenstown man from under his boat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:59
Mate Ma’a Tonga lost to the Kangaroos, but that didn’t stop fans from taking to the streets to celebrate afterwards.

Watch: Tongan community parties in South Auckland, despite Test loss to Australia

Govt needs to consider laws that 'cool down rent prices', advocacy group argues
01:24
Those on the frontline say staying safe at the beach can be simple.

Lifeguards launch patrol season with safety message after 105 people drowned in NZ last year
01:48
If successful, the recognition will provide the island's tourism industry with a welcome winter boost.

Stewart Island applies to be a 'dark sky sanctuary', a haven for star-gazers