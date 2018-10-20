Police dive squad recovers body thought to be missing Queenstown man from under his boat

The Police National Dive Squad has recovered a body at Queenstown's Frankton Marina this afternoon that was detected underneath a boat yesterday evening during a search for a missing man.

Police were looking for Alan Wilson, 63, of Queenstown, last night when they made the grisly discovery under his boat. He had last been seen on Friday afternoon.

The body was pulled from the water at about 12.30pm today.

While formal identification of the body is still pending, police said in a statement they believe it to be Mr Wilson.

Sergeant Kate Pirovano said yesterday that Mr Wilson rang a friend in good spirits while he was working on his boat at the marina around 7.45pm Friday.

But he hadn't been seen or heard from since and his vehicle remained at the marina, while the dinghy he used to get to his boat was found on the shoreline at Frankton Beach.

Police said the body was located using underwater camera gear at about 8pm yesterday.