Police dive squad locate body in search for man missing in Waikato

The police dive squad has located a body in the search for a man missing in Waikato.

Missing man Desmond Pratt. Source: Supplied

Desmond Pratt, 82, has been missing in Ngaruawahia since Thursday.

Today a body was located with 1 NEWS understanding it is that of Mr Pratt.

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS: “Police's Dive Squad has located a body in the search area and is making inquiries to identify the deceased”.