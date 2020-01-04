TODAY |

Police dive squad locate body in search for man missing in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

The police dive squad has located a body in the search for a man missing in Waikato.

Missing man Desmond Pratt. Source: Supplied

Desmond Pratt, 82, has been missing in Ngaruawahia since Thursday.

Today a body was located with 1 NEWS understanding it is that of Mr Pratt.

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS: “Police's Dive Squad has located a body in the search area and is making inquiries to identify the deceased”.

A friend of Mr Pratt told 1 NEWS he was a "real character" and a "kind, caring man" who was more than willing to help out a fellow Kiwi during his time living in Canada, where Mr Pratt spent much of his life.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Inexperienced group with wrong equipment rescued after 'dangerous' kayaking trip down rapids
2
Lotto seeking New Zealand's missing $17.1 million Powerball winner
3
New Zealand's most popular boys and girls names for 2019 revealed
4
Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's top Test run-scorer of all time
5
Firefighters working to protect homes threatened by Hawke's Bay blaze
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Lotto seeking New Zealand's missing $17.1 million Powerball winner
02:34

'A terrible tragedy' - Friend of diver killed by shark off Western Australia coast left heartbroken
00:30

Firefighters working to protect homes threatened by Hawke's Bay blaze

Mike King recovering in Waikato Hospital after motorcycle crash