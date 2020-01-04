Police dive squad locate body in search for man missing in Waikato

The police dive squad has located a body in the search for a man missing in Waikato.
Missing man Desmond Pratt. Source: Supplied
Desmond Pratt, 82, has been missing in Ngaruawahia since Thursday.
Today a body was located with 1 NEWS understanding it is that of Mr Pratt.
A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS: “Police's Dive Squad has located a body in the search area and is making inquiries to identify the deceased”.
A friend of Mr Pratt told 1 NEWS he was a "real character" and a "kind, caring man" who was more than willing to help out a fellow Kiwi during his time living in Canada, where Mr Pratt spent much of his life.