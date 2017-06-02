Police dive squad join search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath

Source:
The police national dive squad are joining the search for Christchurch builder Michael McGrath.
McGrath was reported missing on May 23.
The investigation has been well publicised, with neighbours and friends calling his disappearance a complete mystery.
The dive squad is being used as part of the search of locations in Halswell.
There they will be conducting thorough searches of the many water features in the area.
Police say they expect to finish their search of properties on Candys Rd by the end of this week.
