The search for a rafter missing on the West Coast's Ahaura River is continuing today.

The man fell into the river on Sunday afternoon at an area known as Griffin Flat, police have said.

It is 25 kilometres east of Ahaura.

Police said the man was in a private group of four people, travelling on two rafts, when he fell overboard.

The Police National Dive Squad is searching the river and police drones are helping.