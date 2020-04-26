TODAY |

Police dive squad to begin search off Waiheke Island for missing man

Source:  1 NEWS

The police dive squad are set to begin a search for a Waiheke Island man who went missing last Sunday.

Waiheke Island (file picture). Source: istock.com

Erno Bedo was reported missing yesterday after he was last seen at Oneroa Bay on May 23.

The 73-year-old lives on a boat called Holly which is still moored in Oneroa Bay, however his dinghy which is also called Holly is missing.

The dinghy has not been found despite an extensive shoreline search, police say.

The Police National Dive Squad will undertake a search in Oneroa Bay tomorrow if weather permits.

Police say Bedo is Caucasian, of average build and was last known to be wearing a black and green two-tone jacket, with a shirt underneath.

Anyone who has seen Bedo has been asked to get in touch with police.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Heavy rain sets in across upper South Island
2
Asian population expected to have 'largest population rise' in NZ by 2043, Stats NZ say
3
Police arrest second man in a month over threats made to National MP Simeon Brown
4
Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad
5
Lack of belief from Broncos the reason young gun Reece Walsh made Warriors switch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Canterbury braces for heavy rain this afternoon with 'significant flooding' expected

02:30

Waikato DHB set to restart radiation therapy next week following cyber attack

New Zealand's recycling still being shipped to countries like Malaysia, Thailand

Five people seriously injured after ute crashes into sign at Glenbrook service station