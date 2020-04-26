Police dive squad to begin search off Waiheke Island for missing man

The police dive squad are set to begin a search for a Waiheke Island man who went missing last Sunday.

Waiheke Island (file picture). Source: istock.com

Erno Bedo was reported missing yesterday after he was last seen at Oneroa Bay on May 23.

The 73-year-old lives on a boat called Holly which is still moored in Oneroa Bay, however his dinghy which is also called Holly is missing.

The dinghy has not been found despite an extensive shoreline search, police say.

The Police National Dive Squad will undertake a search in Oneroa Bay tomorrow if weather permits.

Police say Bedo is Caucasian, of average build and was last known to be wearing a black and green two-tone jacket, with a shirt underneath.