 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police ditch plan to send mental health workers on crisis callouts

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Police have been forced to dump their proposal to send mental health workers on crisis callouts after the government reallocated its funding.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

The emergency service had lobbied hard for the new approach and the National government last year announced $8 million to trial it.

The scheme was proposed to begin in Auckland, Christchurch and Palmerston North by September.

But police said the new government had "re-allocated" the funding to other health priorities.

"Consequently the three agencies involved [police, ambulance and mental health services] did not receive funding to commence the pilot," a police spokesperson said.

"There are no plans at this stage to re-initiate the pilot."

The police proposal, released under the Official Information Act last year, said police were "increasingly acting as first responders to people who should more appropriately receive a mental health response".

"As a result, mentally impaired people are not always dealt with by police in a manner that is conducive to their mental and physical well-being, increasing their distress and placing them at greater risk of harm while in police custody."

National Party police spokesperson Chris Bishop said the government's move was "nothing short of disgraceful".

"Police spend around 280 hours a day responding to mental health calls. They do a good job, but are not mental health professionals so having a mental health nurse deployed to incidents with police would make a real difference.

The pilot scheme would have eased pressure on police and improved the quality of their response, he said.

"It beggars belief that this government would axe the potentially game-changing pilot which had universal support from those on the front-line".

The National government announced the pilot in August last year as one of 17 initiatives in a $100 million mental health fund.

But Health Minister David Clark said the idea "was never fully developed" and the funding had never been formally signed off by Cabinet.

"It appears the proposal, along with most of the other 16 floated at the time, was hurriedly cobbled together amid growing public concern about the situation in mental health in this country," he said in a statement.

He recognised the need to improve the response to 111 mental health callouts, but believed it was "better for everyone" that people get the help they need before that point, he said.

"We are progressing a wide range of initiatives which will make it easier for people to get that help.

"The increase in funding for mental health services in Budget 18 is significantly greater than anything provided by the previous government."

Mr Clark announced a ministerial inquiry into mental health and addiction in January. A six member panel has been travelling the country to hear people's views and is due to report back in October.

"I expect the review's recommendations will include advice to improve the early response to those in urgent need of assistance."

Related

Politics

Health

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

01:37
2
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Wife of late iwi leader says one of his victims was as young as seven

00:15
3
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

4
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

00:15
5
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

'They’re heroes no matter what the result' - Croatia's footballers uniting a young nation

1 NEWS' Joy Reid has been soaking up the atmosphere in Croatia ahead of their World Cup final showdown.

03:00
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

Good Sorts: Meet the Northland woman who handed in $10,000 worth of jewellery

Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

02:53
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.

00:22
The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel

Police are advising people in the region to delay their travel until tomorrow morning if possible.