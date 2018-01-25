Police distance themselves from app aimed at cops after developer slammed over dead Mob member image

Police are distancing themselves from a new smartphone game that features characters shooting at a New Zealand police officer.

An image from the South Auckland Defence game. Source: Supplied

The new game comes after news that developer Supreme Studios withdrew its app, Mongrel Mob Defence, after receiving threats for using the image of a dead Mongrel Mob member without consent.

The developer dropped a proposed follow-up app called Black Power Defence, but has today announced a new game called South Auckland Defence.

Supreme Studios says South Auckland Defence has no affiliation to any gangs, New Zealand-based or international.

New Zealand Police have distanced themselves from the app.

"New Zealand Police in no way condones the use of the image of the Police car that was used in this app," a spokesperson told TVNZ in a brief statement.

"Police will not be making comment on the content of the app at this time," he said.

The Mongrel Mob Defence game, which was released last Friday via Google Play, involved players defending their territory from the rival Black Power gang.

The app was criticised for using an image of deceased Mongrel Mob member William Hurinui, a well known member of the gang who died in 2012.