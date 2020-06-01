Police dispel rumours after armed officers spotted near Black Lives Matter protest

New Zealand police have dispelled rumours that a group of armed officers spotted walking through Auckland's CBD were heading to the Black Lives Matter protest in Aotea Square.

Black Lives Matter protestors gather in Aotea Square, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A video surfacing on social media shows at least eight armed police officers walking up Anzac Avenue as the Black Lives Matter protest got underway in Aotea Square.

READ MORE Thousands gather in Auckland for Black Lives Matter solidarity march

Thousands of Aucklanders turned out in solidarity with the protests spreading through the United States this week, sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Police are aware of commentary on social media claiming the police in attendance were on their way to a planned march in Auckland city. These claims were not accurate," they said in a statement.

Police say they were called to reports of shots fired at an apartment building on Anzac Avenue around 1:15 this afternooon.