Police disappointed some whānau not cooperating after baby's death in Auckland

Police investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy in Auckland earlier in the month are having trouble with some members of his family who aren't cooperating.

The baby died of "non-accidental head injuries" at Starship Hospital on 6 September.

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said police conducting a homicide investigation have spoken to several of the boy's whānau.

However, he added that there was a small group of whānau who were choosing to not cooperate with police.

"This is disappointing for police and I urge anyone who is approached in this investigation to consider speaking with us so we can establish what exactly happened," Tiernan said.