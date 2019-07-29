TODAY |

Police disappointed some whānau not cooperating after baby's death in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Police investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy in Auckland earlier in the month are having trouble with some members of his family who aren't cooperating.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

The baby died of "non-accidental head injuries" at Starship Hospital on 6 September.

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said police conducting a homicide investigation have spoken to several of the boy's whānau.

However, he added that there was a small group of whānau who were choosing to not cooperate with police.

"This is disappointing for police and I urge anyone who is approached in this investigation to consider speaking with us so we can establish what exactly happened," Tiernan said.

"Anyone who would like to speak with police can contact the investigation team on (09) 261 1321, police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
