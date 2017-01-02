 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police disappointed with road users 'impervious' to safety messages as holiday toll climbs to 19

share

Source:

1 NEWS

As the holiday road toll rose to 19, Assistant Commissioner Dave Cliff expressed his disappointment in road users who refuse to heed safety messages.

"The sad thing is that there's a small group of people who seem impervious to these messages about the basic need to wear a seatbelt, the need to slow down, not to drive after you're drinking alcohol, the things that all of us seem to take for granted," he said.

Dave Cliff, Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, says some drivers seem impervious to safety messages.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Unfortunately they don't just kill themselves, they kill their passengers, they kill other innocent road users including cyclists and pedestrians."

Mr Cliff reminded members of the public of the importance of making sure everyone was belted in, as well as slowing down. 

"What kills people in every crash is the impact speed," he said, urging people to give themselves more time to react to sudden events by slowing down. 

He also said the deaths were only part of the wider picture of New Zealand road trauma. 

"It's also the 3000 people who have been seriously injured in crashes last year."

A third person caught up in the Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne died, taking the holiday road toll to 19.

Tongan citizens Sione Taumololo, 11, and Talita Fifita, 33, died, after a bus carrying the Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College Brass Band from Tonga went down a 100m bank on SH2.

One of several injured passengers who was taken to Waikato Hospital has since died, police said today.

She was Leotisia Malakai, 55, who died yesterday afternoon.

Related

Accidents

02:02
A fundraising campaign has started to the touring brass band does have to travel by bus again.

Christmas Eve bus crash: Third person dies, taking road toll up to 19
01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

02:01
2
'The Queen of Christmas' suffered through a train wreck New Year's Eve performance in New York's Times Square.

Mariah Carey's team blame production team for lip sync disaster.

01:41
3
They've prepared the most exciting tennis tournament in Auckland's history – now organisers just want the weather to come on board.

ASB Classic organisers cancel night session, Serena Williams' debut due to rain

00:29
4
The 22-time Grand Slam winner took to the court as she prepares for the Auckland tournament.

Serena Williams the main attraction on first day of ASB Classic

5
Flight path of the United Airlines flight diverted to Auckland.

'Badly behaved' American passenger being sent home after United Airlines flight diverted to Auckland


01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ