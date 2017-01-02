Police disappointed with road users 'impervious' to safety messages as holiday toll climbs to 19

As the holiday road toll rose to 19, Assistant Commissioner Dave Cliff expressed his disappointment in road users who refuse to heed safety messages.

"The sad thing is that there's a small group of people who seem impervious to these messages about the basic need to wear a seatbelt, the need to slow down, not to drive after you're drinking alcohol, the things that all of us seem to take for granted," he said.

"Unfortunately they don't just kill themselves, they kill their passengers, they kill other innocent road users including cyclists and pedestrians."

Mr Cliff reminded members of the public of the importance of making sure everyone was belted in, as well as slowing down.

"What kills people in every crash is the impact speed," he said, urging people to give themselves more time to react to sudden events by slowing down.

He also said the deaths were only part of the wider picture of New Zealand road trauma.

"It's also the 3000 people who have been seriously injured in crashes last year."

A third person caught up in the Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne died, taking the holiday road toll to 19.

Tongan citizens Sione Taumololo, 11, and Talita Fifita, 33, died, after a bus carrying the Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College Brass Band from Tonga went down a 100m bank on SH2.

One of several injured passengers who was taken to Waikato Hospital has since died, police said today.