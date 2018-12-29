Police 'disappointed' with boy racers after second night of chaos in Christchurch

Boy racers were tailed by police officers around Christchurch for more than eight hours during the second night of a massed meet-up overnight.

Hundreds of car enthusiasts met in Christchurch central last night before heading to the suburbs and to Kaiapoi to drive laps and perform skids.

In what emergency services believe to be a bid to stop the noise from the boy racers, one resident in Kaiapoi called Fire and Emergency and reported a fire.

Other residents took to social media to describe frustration at the noise of the cars.

The event, called the Aves Invasion, follows a smaller gathering on Friday night where bottles were thrown at police officers.

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said boy racer activities have flared up and previously good relationships between the drivers and the police have deteriorated.

He said the anti-social behaviour of boy racers is wasting police hours.

"Police are very disappointed with their actions and the fact that they are showing total disregard to the safety and peace of our communities."

Superintendent Todd said last night some calls for service turned out to be hoax.

He warned anyone who makes a false complaint to police could be prosecuted.