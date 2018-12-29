TODAY |

Police 'disappointed' with boy racers after second night of chaos in Christchurch

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Boy racers were tailed by police officers around Christchurch for more than eight hours during the second night of a massed meet-up overnight.

Hundreds of car enthusiasts met in Christchurch central last night before heading to the suburbs and to Kaiapoi to drive laps and perform skids.

In what emergency services believe to be a bid to stop the noise from the boy racers, one resident in Kaiapoi called Fire and Emergency and reported a fire.

Other residents took to social media to describe frustration at the noise of the cars.

The event, called the Aves Invasion, follows a smaller gathering on Friday night where bottles were thrown at police officers.

Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said boy racer activities have flared up and previously good relationships between the drivers and the police have deteriorated.

He said the anti-social behaviour of boy racers is wasting police hours.

"Police are very disappointed with their actions and the fact that they are showing total disregard to the safety and peace of our communities."

Superintendent Todd said last night some calls for service turned out to be hoax.

He warned anyone who makes a false complaint to police could be prosecuted.

Police will be holding a media briefing on boy racer activity this morning.

rnz.co.nz

Cars flooded into the city from all over the South Island for an event known as the 'Aves Invasion'. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Cars flooded into the city from all over the South Island for an event known as the 'Aves Invasion'.
Police 'disappointed' with boy racers after second night of chaos in Christchurch
2
The Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Sri Lanka
Black Caps destroy Sri Lanka's tail end in just three overs to claim historic fourth-straight Test series win
3
Man shot in stomach in South Auckland, shooter still at large
4
Rugby league great Andrew Johns reveals recurrent seizures after NSW coffee shop collapse
5
Australian woman complains to UN over New Zealand's treatment of non-citizens
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40
While most are pitching tents at the Cardrona Valley site, some are adopting an eco-friendly approach to camping.

Rhythm and Alps music festival goes eco-friendly
01:44
Harbourmasters nationwide are issuing instant fines to those who break the rules on lifejackets and speed.

'No excuses' accepted as Maritime NZ targets boaties in safety campaign
00:45
National is concerned about changes to school boards and scrapping intermediate schools.

National wants feedback from parents, teachers on Government's proposed changes to education system
01:32
It's still not known how many people kicked out of state housing for methamphetamine contamination remain homeless.

Meth contamination of state housing leaves tenants homeless months later