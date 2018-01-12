TODAY |

Police disappointed with 'alarmingly high' number of drink drivers caught in Bay of Plenty operation

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are disappointed with the "alarmingly high" number of drink drivers caught in an eastern Bay of Plenty operation over the weekend.

Police drink drive bus (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to police, 42 impaired drivers were apprehended.

"This is an alarmingly high number and police are concerned that people are putting themselves and others at risk," said Sergant Mark Holmes.

"A large number of those arrested were travelling along the state highways.

"In one instance, a driver who was travelling from Gisborne to Tauranga had a breath alcohol reading that far exceeded the limit. 

"As did another driver who was travelling to Northland."

Police say six drivers have had their vehicles impounded and reminded drivers the legal alcohol limit for a fully licensed driver over 20 is 250mcg per litre of breath. It's a zero limit for those under 20.

"No one should ever get behind a wheel when they are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and no one should get in a vehicle with a driver who is in that state either. 

"It’s not worth risking your life."

