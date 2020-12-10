TODAY |

Police 'disappointed' after nearly 20% of trucks fail spot inspections north of Auckland

Almost 20 per cent of trucks travelling between Northport and Auckland early last week failed roadworthy inspections, leaving police “disappointed”.

Officers from the police commercial vehicle safety team, Waka Kotahi vehicle compliance officers and WorkSafe monitored the approximately 800 additional heavy vehicle movements expected over the week, with trucks carrying about 1200 containers.

Over the first three days of the operation, inspection reports were carried out on 534 vehicles, with 96, or around 18 per cent, failing.

“Of the biggest concern, 11 trucks were found to have serious faults and were deemed non-operational and had to be taken off the road,” commercial vehicle safety team leader Senior Sergeant Mike Flatt said.

“These vehicles posed a considerable risk to other motorists and should never have been allowed on the road.

“The single-biggest issue related to lighting faults, however there were a high number of failures relating to tyres and brakes which is of concern.”

Police warned trucking companies and drivers of the importance of checking their vehicles are up to a roadworthy standard.

“Truck drivers also have a responsibility themselves to ensure whatever truck they are given to drive is up to COF standards and they should always be doing a 'pre-drive' check of the vehicle — particularly focusing on brake systems, tyres and lights," Flatt said.

Big surge of trucks hauling re-directed Christmas loot set to overtake roads

Over the first three days of the operation, 81 infringement notices were issued and 21 written warnings were given.

Flatt says police and their partners will continue the operation this week as containers continue to be transported on State Highway 1 between Whangārei and Auckland — the result of a container ship heading to Northland due to days-long congestion at Ports of Auckland. 

“Our staff don’t want to be handing out infringement notices, but our priority is ensuring the safety of all motorists on our roads,” he said.

