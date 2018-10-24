Police determine man who approached kids in Christchurch is not 'suspicious' after all

A police investigation into an incident in Wainoni, Christchurch, yesterday has concluded that a man who approached children asking for help to find his dog was no longer "suspicious", as first thought.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police sent out a statement yesterday seeking the public's help finding the man. Authorities said they were taking the matter seriously after a Caucasian male in his thirties was reported to be approaching children around 3.30pm.
According to police, the man said that he we was looking for his dog and was asking children to help him find the dog.
However, today Canterbury police say they are satisfied the incident was not suspicious after all. They did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the incident.