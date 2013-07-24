Police descend on small Central Otago town after reports of person with gun

Source:
Police say they are responding to reports of a person with the firearm in the small town of Omakau in Central Otago.
They say people in the town will notice an increased and visible police presence in the area while the incident is being managed.
As the incident is ongoing there is no further information at this time, police said in a statement at about 5.20pm.
Omakau is a small farming town between Alexandra and Ranfurly on the northwest bank of the Manuherikia River.
