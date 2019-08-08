TODAY |

Police descend on Papanui in search for man wanted over fatal Christchurch hit-and-run

As hristchurch Police urgently seek a "dangerous man" after a fatal hit-and-run yesterday police have reportedly descended on two Papanui streets.

A man died after being hit by a stolen vehicle in New Brighton on Wednesday afternoon.

Liam Strickland, 21, is wanted by police over the incident and there are several warrants for his arrest. He is described as being 182 centimetres tall, with dark hair and facial tattoos.

1 NEWS are receiving reports that police are currently on Langdons Road and Hoani Street in Papanui near Northlands Mall.

Liam Strickland, 21. Source: NZ Police

Police say he should not be approached and anyone with information should call 111.

Cordons at the scene remained in place overnight.

A police cordon still surrounds the scene in New Brighton. Source: 1 NEWS
