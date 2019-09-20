Police descend on house in Auckland's Grey Lynn in pre-planned search warrant

Auckland police this afternoon stormed a house in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn in what they say was a pre-planned search warrant.

The Sussex Street address was canvassed by a host of police and members of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Sergeant Martin Friend of the Auckland City CIB says a number of people were initially detained at the address but have since been released without charge.

"For operational reasons, Police can’t comment further on specifics of the operation at this time."



"However, what Police can say is that no shots have been fired and no one has been injured," he said.

"Members of the public may have heard loud noises during the initial phase of the operation - these were distraction devices deployed by the Armed Offenders Squad."