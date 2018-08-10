Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha contacted witness of alleged bullying after learning the media was reporting on him

It has been revealed that Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha contacted a witness to an alleged bullying incident after it became apparent the incident was being investigated by the media.
Mr Haumaha's appointment will be the subject of a six-week Internal Affairs inquiry after comments he made defending police officers accused of rape in 2004 came to light.
There have also been accusations of bullying behaviour on a project Mr Haumaha was working on involving two women from the Justice Ministry and one from Corrections.
The incident reportedly led to the policy analysts walking out of Police National Headquarters and completing the project from their own respective offices.
The NZ Herald reports that Police Commissioner Mike Bush became aware of the contact between Mr Haumaha and the unidentified witness on Friday, and said police will investigate the nature of the contact.
"This will be investigated and we are currently seeking further information about what has occurred to determine what steps are required," Mr Bush told the Herald.
"The Police Executive, including Deputy Commissioner Haumaha, recognise the need to ensure that there is an appropriate level of independence to any investigation of all the matters raised in the media recently, including this most recent allegation."
No official complaint has been received regarding the alleged bullying.
"We will be reaching out to the agencies concerned and, where known, the people concerned to give them the opportunity to talk to us," Mr Bush said.
Mr Haumaha has told the NZ Herald in a statement that he looks forward to the inquiry into his appointment.
"I look forward to all of the matters which have been raised over the past few weeks being addressed and examined either by the independent inquiry or through any other appropriate processes," he wrote.
"These are the appropriate venues for my responses to the matters and allegations raised and not through media comment."