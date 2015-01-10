Police deny pursuing motorcyclist before central Auckland crash that left rider in critical condition

Police deny there was a pursuit before a crash in central Auckland today between a motorcyclist and a vehicle that left the rider in critical condition.

The crash took place shortly before midday on Mt Albert Road, near Dominion Road, police said in a release.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police say media reports claiming the motorcyclist was being pursued before the crash aren’t true.

"A stationary Police vehicle witnessed a motorcyclist travelling at very high speed on the Southwestern motorway, before immediately losing sight of the motorbike," police said in a statement.

"Police began making area inquiries to locate the motorbike.”

"A short time later another police vehicle saw the same motorcycle on Mt Albert Road travelling in the opposite direction.”

"The police officers made a U-turn in an attempt to follow the motorcyclist but immediately lost sight of it in the distance.

"Police then located the crash scene further along Mt Albert Road."

Police went on to say that at no point was the motorcyclist signalled to pull over by them and there was no pursuit.