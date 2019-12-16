Police deliver gifts to children in Wellington who may be too ill to spend Christmas at home

Police officers descended on Wellington Regional Children's Hospital today to deliver gifts to kids who might be too sick to spend Christmas at home.

"It's the sort of place you don't want to be at Christmas so if we can be here to at least put a smile on faces for a short period of time that's awesome too," said Sergeant Dan Ralph.

"If we can do things like this, and we can show the recruits what we do beyond the enforcement side of policing, then that's fantastic too."

Reserves of gifts are kept for the 87,000 kids and their families who visit the hospital throughout the year.

The initiative has been running for a few years now and the kids' smiles just keep coming back.