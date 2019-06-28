Police deal with mass street brawl in Whakatāne

Police were called to deal with a mass street brawl in Whakatāne tonight.

Video from the scene posted on Facebook shows a crowd fighting, shouting and swearing. At one point what appears to be a molotov cocktail is thrown and smashes on the road.

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to reports of one person being injured shortly before 7pm on the roundabout of Hinemoa Street and Awatapu Drive.

Police set up cordons, which have since been lifted.