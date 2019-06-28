TODAY |

Police deal with mass street brawl in Whakatāne

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Police were called to deal with a mass street brawl in Whakatāne tonight.

Video from the scene posted on Facebook shows a crowd fighting, shouting and swearing. At one point what appears to be a molotov cocktail is thrown and smashes on the road.

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to reports of one person being injured shortly before 7pm on the roundabout of Hinemoa Street and Awatapu Drive.

Police set up cordons, which have since been lifted.

St John said they were not called to the incident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Hinemoa St and Awatapu Drive. Source: News Whakatane
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
3
Tak Yoon Lee was sentenced in the Auckland District Court.
Man fined over $100k for adding chemicals to honey in bid to pass it off as mānuka
4
'Just come home' - sister of NZ man missing in Sydney makes emotional plea
5
Scott Chasing trail with Brendan Fairclough and Andrew Neethling in Nelson.
Wairoa Gorge mountain bike park worth $22 million gifted to New Zealand public
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53
Abdul Aziz wants more done for those suffering post-traumatic stress.

Hero survivor of Christchurch terrorist attack fights for compensation for mentally scarred victims
Cigarettes randomly piled in a large heap.

Youth, 17, in Invercargill court over alleged $18,000 tobacco raids on dairies
Primary and secondary school teachers are calling for better pay and support for their new collective agreements.

Secondary teachers vote to accept Government's pay offer
The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week.

Inside Parliament: Everyday I'm Shuffling