Police could have alerted search teams faster after two fleeing men got lost in bush and died — watchdog

The Independent Police Conduct Authority says police should have acted sooner to alert search and rescue crews after two men running from officers got lost in the bush and later died at Tongariro National Park.

On August 12, 2017, 26-year-old Matiu Ngaronoa and 21-year-old Vincent Taurima were involved in a short police pursuit on State Highway 1, south of Desert Road.

In the late afternoon, police found their abandoned car and tracked their footsteps into the bush but did not find anyone.

Overnight, the men contacted Taurima's ex-partner and father who tried to guide them back to the road, however Taurima and his dad decided not to contact police for help.

The next morning, Taurima's parents decided to contact police, saying the men were lost and very cold. The men also made three 111 calls that morning.

Police and Land Search and Rescue volunteers tried to trace where the phone calls came from, and even heard voices nearby but were unable to find the men.

Search teams continued to scale difficult terrain, thick bush and cold temperatures for a further 13 days to no avail.

Their bodies were found almost a month after they went into the bush, on September 9, 2017.

Members of both whānau complained to the police conduct authority about how the search operation was conducted, raising concerns that the men's Māori ethnicity and the gang connections of one of them meant police overstated risks and did not put full effort and resources into the search.

However, in its ruling today, the authority said it did not find any evidence to support the concerns.

It instead noted "some oversights and missed opportunities" during the early stages of the police response, including that the on-call search and rescue officer should have been consulted the night they ran into the bush. It was intended but not done.

As well, after emergency services were called, the authority said search teams should have been notified right away instead of about three hours later.

The authority said it could not say if it would have changed the outcome of the search operation, though.

"This incident had a tragic outcome and it is understandable that whānau want to be assured that police made good decisions and that every effort was made to find their sons," conduct authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty said.

"I am satisfied that, once the search got underway, this was the case.

"Some aspects of the overall operation could have been handled better, including once the men's bodies were found and returned to whānau."

In a statement this morning, Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said police acted appropriately in the challenging conditions, however he also acknowledged there were some areas for improvement.

"Our thoughts remain with the whānau of the deceased."

Following Operation Mangatawai, police have implemented several measures, including updating the operating procedures for search and rescue jobs to include specific questions in relation to a lost person.