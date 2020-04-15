Police cordon still in place in Wellington's Ōwhiro Bay after flooding, house damage from large waves

A police cordon is still in place this morning in Wellington's Ōwhiro Bay after large waves yesterday caused damage to properties and saw garage contents spew out onto both the road and ocean.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At least five homes were evacuated yesterday and one person was taken to hospital after a large wave struck the coastal community around 9.30am.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were still present in the area this morning.

"A cordon remained in place at Ōwhiro Bay in Wellington overnight. The high tide did not reach the road so there were no issues from the police perspective."

Fire and Emergency NZ added they haven’t had any flood related call outs to the bay or surrounding areas overnight.

Read more: One person hospitalised, five homes evacuated after huge waves thrash coastal Wellington homes - 'I had to run'

Resident Sam O'Connor was present when the wave hit, telling 1 NEWS yesterday it was the biggest he's ever seen.

"A massive wave come in and wiped out the property in front of us," he said.

"I was sitting at my desk and I looked to my right and all of a sudden this wave sweeps in and picks up a van and takes it right into a property so you can imagine the damage."

Fellow local Keryn Squires added damage to houses weren't just coming from the waves.

Owhiro Bay after a massive wave damaged the road and coastal homes. Source: Supplied / Keryn Squires

"An electrical box - the ones that are on the side of the road - one of them exploded and part of it went flying in the air and hit the roof of a house."

MetService says swells have now dropped off to 2-2.5 metres and conditions will continue to ease after swells reached six metres yesterday.