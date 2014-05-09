 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Police cordon off Manawatu street in search for 'outstanding' man involved in altercation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have cordoned off an area in a Manawatu settlement while they search for a man involved in an altercation this morning.

Police officer

Source: 1 NEWS

A reported altercation between two men this morning at about 10.30 at a Himatangi Beach property, is being attended to by police.

One of the men involved has minor injuries to his hand, and is speaking to police about the incident at the scene.

Police cordons are in place while they search for the outstanding man involved in the altercation.

The public has been advised by police to remain outside the cordons while the search is happening.

There is also a request for any unusual activity in the area to be reported to police. 

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

00:24
2
New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - All Blacks Sevens through to semi-final after tense victory over France

00:34
3
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: NZ women to face France in final, men to face Fiji in semi

00:34
4
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

Watch: Portia Woodman secures NZ's spot in World Cup Sevens final with powerful late try

5

'She will never come back' - No closure for son of Australian tourist who died in Southland

00:34
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: NZ women to face France in final, men to face Fiji in semi

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.