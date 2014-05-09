Police cordon off Manawatu street in search for 'outstanding' man involved in altercation

Police have cordoned off an area in a Manawatu settlement while they search for a man involved in an altercation this morning.

Police officer Source: 1 NEWS

A reported altercation between two men this morning at about 10.30 at a Himatangi Beach property, is being attended to by police.

One of the men involved has minor injuries to his hand, and is speaking to police about the incident at the scene.

Police cordons are in place while they search for the outstanding man involved in the altercation.

The public has been advised by police to remain outside the cordons while the search is happening.