Police are continuing to search for a man who fired several shots at waterfront bar in central Auckland yesterday.

The incident happened at Dr Rudi's just before 3am yesterday when a group became agitated after being kicked out of the rooftop bar.

One of the men began firing shots, shattering the glass from the foyer ceiling.