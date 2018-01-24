Police continue search for missing Hamilton woman two months after disappearance

Source:NZN
Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Elenoa Phillips who hasn't been seen for over two months.
The 48-year-old was last seen leaving her home in Hamilton on December 4, 2017 around 10pm, driving her car.
She had told her flatmate that she was going to meet family, however she failed to return home, police say.
Ms Phillips was reported missing on January 8.
Police are appealing for sightings of her vehicle, a silver/grey Toyota camry with the registration GQK426.
