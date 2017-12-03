Police continue search for missing Canterbury woman

Police are continuing to search for a 20-year-old woman not seen since leaving her home just outside the Canterbury town of Rangiora late Friday night.

Source: NZ Police

Emma Beattie has not been in contact with friends or family since she left her Fernside home at 11pm yesterday, 30 kilometres north of Christchurch.

Police say they believe Ms Beattie may have been in the Ashley River area yesterday.

Canterbury LandSAR teams are currently searching the area for her.

Police are urging anyone who was at Ashley River yesterday and may have seen her to contact police.

Ms Beattie has long blonde hair, and may be wearing a pair of orange and black Nike sneakers.