 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police continue search for missing boy in Rangitikei River

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The search for a teenage boy who went missing in the Rangitikei River yesterday afternoon has resumed this morning.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called about 6pm to the scene where State Highway 1 crosses the river after the boy went missing about 5.15pm.

Family members last night assisted Police in the search with the help of a local jet boarder and a rescue helicopter.

The search continued until it got dark and was resumed at first light this morning.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Eliza Dushku said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies.

Eliza Dushku says she was sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies when she was 12

00:36
2
A commercial airplane has skidded off the runway while landing in Trabzon, resting metres from the Black Sea, but all 162 passengers survived.

Watch: Turkish jet dangles precariously off muddy cliff following crash landing

3

Police continue search for missing boy in Rangitikei River

00:12
4
The customer swore at Weinstein and told him to 'get out'.

'Piece of s***' - Harvey Weinstein is slapped and abused by a customer in Arizona restaurant

02:04
5
The violent conflict has led to more refugees coming to New Zealand, and Dunedin was made a resettlement centre 18 months ago.

Hundreds of Syrians coming to grips with their new lives in Dunedin

02:41
More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there's no better way to control pests.

Great Barrier Island residents fighting against poison drop on nearby Rakitu Island

More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there’s no better way to control pests.

00:30
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

Dunedin builder Craig Dougherty pocketed $50,000 after taking a one handed catch at the Black Caps' ODI win yesterday.

02:22
A recent spate of poaching has prompted a warning from the Department of Conservation that they will act with impunity towards poachers.

DOC condemns Marine Reserve poachers, zero tolerance for those caught

A recent spate of poaching has prompted a warning from DOC that they will act with impunity towards poachers.

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 