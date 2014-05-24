Police continue search for missing boy in Rangitikei River

Source:
The search for a teenage boy who went missing in the Rangitikei River yesterday afternoon has resumed this morning.
Police were called about 6pm to the scene where State Highway 1 crosses the river after the boy went missing about 5.15pm.
Family members last night assisted Police in the search with the help of a local jet boarder and a rescue helicopter.
The search continued until it got dark and was resumed at first light this morning.
