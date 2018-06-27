 

Police continue to search for gunman after shooting in Lower Hutt

Lower Hutt police continue to search for a man seen running from a property after a man was shot yesterday in the suburb of Stokes Valley.

A man is in hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest after yesterday's incident in Lower Hutt.
The incident took place on George Street about 2.15pm and the shot man remains in hospital in a stable condition after being hit in the chest.

A witness at the scene described the gunman as a "youngish man in his early 20s" and police say they don't believe he is a risk to anyone else in the community.

Anyone with information should contact Lower Hutt police, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

