Police continue investigation into 'sudden death' at Auckland home on Monday

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a sudden death at an Auckland home on Easter Monday.

Upland Road, Remuera (file photo). Source: Google Maps

Officers were called to the scene on Upland Road, in Remuera, on April 5.



A post-mortem examination has now been completed, Auckland City CIB Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe told 1 NEWS today in a statement.

"Police are still considering the results of this examination as well as awaiting results from other enquiries," he said.