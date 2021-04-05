TODAY |

Police continue investigation into 'sudden death' at Auckland home on Monday

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a sudden death at an Auckland home on Easter Monday.

Upland Road, Remuera (file photo). Source: Google Maps

Officers were called to the scene on Upland Road, in Remuera, on April 5.

A post-mortem examination has now been completed, Auckland City CIB Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe told 1 NEWS today in a statement.

read more
Person's death at Remuera home in Auckland 'unexplained' — police

"Police are still considering the results of this examination as well as awaiting results from other enquiries," he said.

Police remain at the address with the scene examination still ongoing. 

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Baby dies in Wellington after parents went to city mission asking for help
2
'No one to turn to' - Former student who lived at university hall in Wellington describes lack of mental health support
3
Kiwis unwittingly helping Myanmar military through NZ Super Fund
4
Piers Morgan claims royal family members sent 'gratitude' messages after his scathing Meghan Markle criticisms
5
Seven new cases of Covid-19 at border, day after Govt sets NZ-Aus travel bubble date
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:47

Seven new cases of Covid-19 at border, day after Govt sets NZ-Aus travel bubble date

Baby dies in Wellington after parents went to city mission asking for help

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield, Peeni Henare provide Covid-19 and vaccine update
00:31

Train driver of Masterton’s iconic miniature railway awarded for 40 years of service