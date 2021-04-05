Police continue investigation into 'sudden death' at Auckland home on Monday

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a sudden death at an Auckland home on Easter Monday.
Upland Road, Remuera (file photo). Source: Google Maps
Officers were called to the scene on Upland Road, in Remuera, on April 5.
A post-mortem examination has now been completed, Auckland City CIB Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe told 1 NEWS today in a statement.
"Police are still considering the results of this examination as well as awaiting results from other enquiries," he said.
Police remain at the address with the scene examination still ongoing.