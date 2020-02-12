Police continue investigating whether 'other parties' were involved in deaths of two men in Tauranga

The two men who were found dead after a shooting in Tauranga on Tuesday knew each, police have confirmed as their homicide investigation continues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 32-year-old and 43-year-old were found dead by police on arrival, following reports of shots being fired at an Ormsby Lane address in Omanawa at around 7:40pm on Tuesday.

In a statement today police say they are "still working to understand the circumstances of the deaths and the involvement of any other parties".

Post-mortems will begin today on the men's bodies which were removed from the scene last night.

Scene investigations are ongoing at the address and are expected to finish tomorrow.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with knowledge of those involved, to get in touch.