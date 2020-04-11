TODAY |

Police continue to investigate Manurewa crash after three hospitalised, including officer

Police say they won't rule out laying charges after a crash last week hospitalised three people, including a police dog handler.

Police vehicle lies damaged after crash in Manurewa, Auckland, April 10, 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

The male driver of the fleeing vehicle is in a stable but critical condition while the female passenger is also stable in hospital, authorities said.

According to a police spokesperson, the officer was discharged yesterday after undergoing surgery for a broken leg and will continue recovering at home. 

The police dog was checked over by a vet but was fortunate to receive no injuries. 

