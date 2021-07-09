Police continue hunt for missing Whangārei man, seek CCTV, dashcam footage

The search for missing Whangārei man Brian Bench continues today, as police seek CCTV or dashcam footage from the public.

Brian Bench. Source: NZ Police.

Bench, who has dementia, went missing on Wednesday night when he went for a walk.

Bench, 72, was last known to be at an address on Memorial Drive, near Riverside Drive.

He was possibly in the Whangārei CBD area at around 7am on Thursday, police said.

Police issued fresh calls for help from the public, asking anyone in Whangārei with CCTV or dash-cams to review their footage from 8pm Wednesday night to 8am Thursday morning.

Footage can be uploaded on the Operation Broad website police have launched relating to their investigation into his disappearance.

Multiple teams 'chipping in' searching for missing Whangārei man

Detective sergeant Paul Overton told 1 NEWS yesterday, police are asking the community to check their backyards as part of the search.

He said the fact Bench had not made contact with anyone was obviously a concern as was his dementia, which he described as being "bad enough that we are concerned".