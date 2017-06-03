Police to continue door to door search for missing Christchurch man

Police will go door to door looking for information about missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath who hasn't been seen for two weeks.

Forty search and rescue staff, who hold grave concerns for Mr McGrath's welfare, continued their search for the 49-year-old at Halswell yesterday.

Officers are expected to spend the week going door to door to speak with Halswell residents about Mr McGrath's disappearance.

Simon McGrath appealed for help, saying it was out of character for his brother to not be in touch with his family.

Mr McGrath was last seen at his home in Checketts Ave in Halswell on May 21.

Police are continuing to examine a Halswell home and a vehicle.