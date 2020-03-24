Police continue appeal for information on diabetic man missing for more than a week

Police are continuing to appeal for information about a Napier man who's been missing for more than a week.

Hawke's Bay police are appealing to the public for any sightings of missing Napier local, Wayne McGillen. Source: 1 NEWS

Wayne McGillen, 53, was seen at Allied Fuel in Napier about 10.15am on Thursday March 19 in a white Mazda ute, with the registration number LPQ28.

Wayne McGillen at Allied Fuel in Napier. Source: NZ Police

He was last seen driving past Kotemaori toward Wairoa about 11.30am and was expected to return home on Saturday March 21.

"Police have grave fears for his wellbeing as he is a diabetic," they said in a statement today.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who may have seen Mr McGillen is asked to contact Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 831 0700 or 105.