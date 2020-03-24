TODAY |

Police continue appeal for information on diabetic man missing for more than a week

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are continuing to appeal for information about a Napier man who's been missing for more than a week.

Hawke's Bay police are appealing to the public for any sightings of missing Napier local, Wayne McGillen. Source: 1 NEWS

Wayne McGillen, 53, was seen at Allied Fuel in Napier about 10.15am on Thursday March 19 in a white Mazda ute, with the registration number LPQ28.

Wayne McGillen at Allied Fuel in Napier. Source: NZ Police

He was last seen driving past Kotemaori toward Wairoa about 11.30am and was expected to return home on Saturday March 21.

"Police have grave fears for his wellbeing as he is a diabetic," they said in a statement today.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who may have seen Mr McGillen is asked to contact Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 831 0700 or 105.

Wayne McGillen's white coloured Mazda Bounty ute. Source: NZ Police

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown
2
Auckland man could face charges after violating lockdown twice in a row
3
Govt follows up on reports of price gouging at supermarkets
4
Jacinda Ardern praised after impromptu Facebook Live session about coronavirus, lockdown
5
Medical, emergency services staff to get priority at Foodstuffs supermarkets to help fight coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:05

Medical staff issue plea for people to stop taking protective gear from hospitals - 'Nicking masks is not part of the lockdown plan'

TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown
06:01

'Kai is a great connector' - Lockdown sees Bay of Plenty trust ramp up efforts to get food to whanau
06:14

'It's like a war' - New Zealand medical workers gearing up for influx of coronavirus patients