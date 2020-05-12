Police considering prosecutions, warnings after large gang funeral in Matamata

Warnings or prosecutions are being considered by police after a large gang funeral in Matamata yesterday openly flouted Alert Level 3 rules.

People on motorcycles speed down the road following a tangi for a Filthy Few gang member in Matamata. Source: 1 NEWS

At least 60 people gathered to farewell a gang member at the Matamata Cemetery.

There also appeared to be officials with name tags recording people’s details while six or seven police vehicles were seen outside the cemetery.

One neighbour thought it was a checkpoint, and another man who stopped said it was “ridiculous” that such a large gathering was happening, when everyone else was following the rules.

Inspector Andrew Mortimore, Acting District Commander Waikato, said police recognised the difficulties families were experiencing in not being able to farewell loved ones as they normally would.

“Prior to the service staff spoke with those involved with the service to remind them of the Alert Level 3 restrictions and encourage them to work with the funeral director to ensure appropriate distancing, and controls on numbers,” he said.