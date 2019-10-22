Police considering gang links to arson attack on Christchurch barbershop

Police are seeking witnesses after two men with possible gang links drove a vehicle through the front of a barber shop in Christchurch and set it on fire.

Police Source: istock.com

The incident occurred at Bristol Barbers on Wainoni Road at about 10pm on Sunday.

Police say two men were witnessed leaving on foot from the shop shortly after and were described as being of average height and build and were wearing dark hoodies and balaclavas.

Both the barber shop and the vehicle were extensively damaged.

Police are working to establish any links with a previous incident at the barber shop on February 14.

Police say as the investigation continues, the motive for both the incidents and whether there is are gang link are not clear.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105.