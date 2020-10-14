Police confiscate large amounts of cannabis after raids on Christchurch properties

Christchurch police have located what they described as several substantial cannabis growing operations after raids on up to five properties today.

The properties include two addresses on Kellys Road in the suburb of Mairehau.

As well as the drugs, Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme says large quantities of cash and other assets have been seized.

“Police remain committed to clamping down on those who profit from organised crime, as activity associated with their operations impacts our communities,” he says.