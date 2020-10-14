TODAY |

Police confiscate large amounts of cannabis after raids on Christchurch properties

Source:  1 NEWS

Christchurch police have located what they described as several substantial cannabis growing operations after raids on up to five properties today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme says large quantities of cash and other assets have also been seized. Source: 1 NEWS

The properties include two addresses on Kellys Road in the suburb of Mairehau.

As well as the drugs, Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme says large quantities of cash and other assets have been seized.

“Police remain committed to clamping down on those who profit from organised crime, as activity associated with their operations impacts our communities,” he says.

Members of the public can expect to see a police presence in parts of Christchurch for the rest of the day as this operation continues.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Māori King's former private secretary avoids jail after committing fraud to fund gastric bypass surgery
3
Labour would 'look to progress' plans halted over last three years if re-elected without NZ First
4
Obesity 'more complex' than personal choice - Mark Mitchell backs away from Collins' remarks
5
Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, in managed isolation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman who allegedly escaped from managed isolation hotel arrested yesterday following another incident

Kea could learn to detect 1080 poison to keep them safe

Full video: Judith Collins speaks after National makes pledges for older New Zealanders

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks from campaign trail in Christchurch