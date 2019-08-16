TODAY |

Police confirm victim of Raglan shooting is Australian tourist, attack random

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice

Police have confirmed that the victim of the fatal shooting in Raglan is a 33-year-old Australian man, but investigators cannot confirm his identity.

A homicide investigation has been launched with police seeking a male gunman.

The man’s body was found in a stolen campervan on Puke Rd in Gordonton, north east of Hamilton.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley confirmed at a media conference that the scene was related to a shooting in Raglan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police are investigating a “serious incident” in the early hours of August 16 involving a stolen campervan. Source: 1 NEWS

The man and his 32-year-old Canadian partner were asleep in the campervan in a carpark at Te Toto Gorge in Raglan when a man woke them up wanting the keys.

The man was then shot "more than once" but the Canadian woman managed to flee, running several kilometres seeking help.

Police said they were called to "a serious incident" at 3.20am on Whaanga Road in Raglan.

Investigators were working through a number of leads about people of interest after tip offs from members of the public this morning.

Detective Inspector Pitkethley said someone would have information about the attack and implored them to come forward to police.

“This is a random attack by at this stage what we can attribute to a sole offender but due to the circumstances of the attack it’s likely that he has confided in members of community,” Detective Inspector Pitkethley said.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who saw the White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362 travelling from from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road between 2am and 8am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A general arming order is in place for Waikato police as a precautionary measure, but will be assessed later today, Detective Inspector Pitkethley said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police are working hard to find the person responsible, and are providing support to the victim’s female companion. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
Dreaver’s live cross from the Pacific Leaders Forum in Tuvalu took an unexpected turn on Breakfast today.
Watch as 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver brilliantly deals with giant US military plane photobombing her live cross
2
Police are investigating a "serious incident" in the early hours of the morning involving a stolen campervan.
Raglan campervan shooting victim reportedly an Australian man whose Canadian partner escaped on foot
3
Bruce Deans
Former All Blacks, Canterbury halfback Bruce Deans dies aged 58
4
A box left outside Hong Kong Restaurant in Invercargill raised concerns.
Invercargill Chinese restaurant admits selling chicken products marked 'not fit for human consumption'
5
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:37
Police are investigating a "serious incident" in the early hours of the morning involving a stolen campervan.

Raglan campervan shooting victim reportedly an Australian man whose Canadian partner escaped on foot
Serena Lee, who has been involed in Hong Kong democracy protests at Auckland University.

Auckland Uni needs to prove 'they are protecting freedom of speech' - student protestor

Friends actor lookalike sentenced to nine months in prison for theft, fraud in UK
00:34
Emergency services were called to the scene on Mount Smart Road at around 10.40am.

Woman dies after accident involving truck in Auckland