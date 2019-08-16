Police confirm victim of Raglan shooting is Australian tourist, attack random

Police have confirmed that the victim of the fatal shooting in Raglan is a 33-year-old Australian man, but investigators cannot confirm his identity.

A homicide investigation has been launched with police seeking a male gunman.

The man’s body was found in a stolen campervan on Puke Rd in Gordonton, north east of Hamilton.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley confirmed at a media conference that the scene was related to a shooting in Raglan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man and his 32-year-old Canadian partner were asleep in the campervan in a carpark at Te Toto Gorge in Raglan when a man woke them up wanting the keys.

The man was then shot "more than once" but the Canadian woman managed to flee, running several kilometres seeking help.

Police said they were called to "a serious incident" at 3.20am on Whaanga Road in Raglan.

Investigators were working through a number of leads about people of interest after tip offs from members of the public this morning.

Detective Inspector Pitkethley said someone would have information about the attack and implored them to come forward to police.

“This is a random attack by at this stage what we can attribute to a sole offender but due to the circumstances of the attack it’s likely that he has confided in members of community,” Detective Inspector Pitkethley said.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who saw the White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362 travelling from from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road between 2am and 8am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.