Police confirm 'small explosive item' found in car of person who fled Wellington crash scene

Police have confirmed a "small explosive item" was found in the car of a person who fled a Wellington crash scene yesterday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Hutchison Road in Newtown around 12.15pm.

Police say one driver sustained minor injuries, while the other left the scene in a third vehicle, thought to be a white truck or ute.

Police located a small explosive item in the driver's abandoned vehicle, a Ford Explorer, and set up a cordon as a precaution.

The item was made safe by the New Zealand Defence Force and cordons were stood down about 3.30pm.

Inquiries are underway to locate the outstanding driver and police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.