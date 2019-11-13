Police confirm link between four 'appalling' attacks on female joggers on Auckland's North Shore

Police say a series of "appalling and unprovoked" attacks on female joggers on Auckland's North Shore are all linked.

In a release today, police repeated calls for information from the public as they continue to investigate the attacks carried out by an unknown man.

The first took place on October 10 about 7.45am on a walkway in Murrays Bay, where the man grabbed a woman from behind and threw her to the ground. She suffered a broken collarbone and concussion.

The second was two weeks later on October 24, with a woman jogging in the same area about 10.45am when she was attacked, suffering a broken nose.

Waitemata Police say they now believe the same man may be responsible for a similar attack on a woman walking in Moire Park in Massey about 6.30pm on October 26 - she received facial injuries and bruising.

A fourth attack took place on November 8 about 4.40pm in a walkway between Brown Bay and Beechwood Road.

The victim in that case approached a set of stairs and the man was off to the side - he attacked her, throwing her to the ground, and she was then punched multiple times in the head.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said a dedicated team of detectives is now investigating these incidents.

The suspect is believed to be a male with olive complexion aged in his mid-20s to early-30s.

He is about 180cm tall, has a large build and possibly has a man bun.

Mr McNeill said "these are serious, appalling and unprovoked attacks on unsuspecting women who were all on their own and targeted from behind.

"I want to reassure the Waitemata community that we are doing everything we can in our investigations to find the person responsible for these assaults so we can hold them to account."

"We acknowledge that these attacks have caused concern in the community and we have increased our Police presence in these areas as part of our enquiries."

Anyone with information about the identity of the man should immediately call police on 105 and quote file number 191108/3003.