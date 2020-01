Police have confirmed the identities of the man and woman who were found dead at a Papatoetoe property on December 30.

The couple, Riki Nath, 34, and Sherine Nath, 32, were found at the Sunnyside Crescent address alongside a four-year-old boy.

Police say the young boy still remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police say their deepest thoughts are with Ms Nath's family and friends at this time.