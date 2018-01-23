Police confirm human remains found at scene of Otago house bus fire

Police have confirmed that human remains were found at the scene of a fire in a house bus on a rural Otago property.

The remains have been removed from the vehicle, which was used as a dwelling at Lake Hawea.

They are being taken to Christchurch for a post-mortem examination and formal identification.

Earlier today, police and fire investigators completed a scene examination and determined that the fire was not suspicious.

The fire happened yesterday morning and the occupant was not located at the time.