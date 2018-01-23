 

Police confirm human remains found at scene of Otago house bus fire

Police have confirmed that human remains were found at the scene of a fire in a house bus on a rural Otago property.

Police talk to people at the scene as the remains of the destroyed house bus are doused.
Source: 1 NEWS

The remains have been removed from the vehicle, which was used as a dwelling at Lake Hawea.

They are being taken to Christchurch for a post-mortem examination and formal identification.

Earlier today, police and fire investigators completed a scene examination and determined that the fire was not suspicious.

The fire happened yesterday morning and the occupant was not located at the time.

After putting out the fire, firefighters found the remains within the dwelling.

